Cotter (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Saturday against Detroit, according to Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun.
Cotter has supplied seven goals, 22 points and 196 hits in 62 games this season. If he can't play, Ben Hutton will suit up as a forward in Saturday's contest.
