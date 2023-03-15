Cotter notched an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.

Cotter has started to get his offense going again with a goal and an assist over his last three games. The 23-year-old forward is up to 12 tallies, five helpers, 67 shots on net, 149 hits and a minus-7 rating through 49 contests overall. He should have a steady place in the lineup while the Golden Knights are missing forwards, but he's unlikely to see more than a fourth-line role.