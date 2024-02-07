Cotter logged an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.

Cotter helped out on a go-ahead goal by Chandler Stephenson in the third period. With a goal and two assists over his last three games, Cotter has fared well with more responsibility in a top-six role. The winger is up to 18 points through 51 outings, matching his production from 55 contests a year ago. Cotter has added 138 hits, 66 shots on net, 33 PIM and a minus-9 rating while moving all around the lineup in 2023-24.