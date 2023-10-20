Cotter recorded an assist, four hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Jets.

Cotter has bounced around the lineup a bit, but he was the Golden Knights' second-most utilized left wing with a season-high 15:00 of ice time Thursday. The 23-year-old forward has two assists, 20 hits, four shots on goal, four PIM and four blocked shots through five contests. He'll likely remain in contention for a second-line spot, battling with Brett Howden.