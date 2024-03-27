Cotter notched an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Predators.

Cotter had been scratched for five of the previous six games, but he got into the lineup when William Carrier (upper body) couldn't play Tuesday. The helper snapped a five-game slump for Cotter. The 24-year-old forward has 23 points, 95 shots on net, 205 hits, 41 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 66 contests, but he doesn't have a guaranteed spot in the lineup when the Golden Knights are at or near full health up front.