Cotter scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Sabres.

Cotter was out of the lineup for 10 straight games as a healthy scratch, so he had something to prove in his return. He took Michael Amadio's spot on the third line and ran with it Thursday. Cotter's points came in the second period, setting the groundwork for Jack Eichel's heroics in the third. Cotter has two goals, one assist, a plus-3 rating, nine shots on net and 10 hits through five appearances, though his place in the lineup is far from secure.