Cotter (undisclosed) is expected to play Saturday versus the Red Wings, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports.

Cotter was labeled a game-time decision Saturday, but he'll be good to play in this contest. The 24-year-old has seen time in a middle-six role this season, but the Golden Knights' busy trade deadline, and the return of Pavel Dorofeyev (upper body) will push Cotter to the fourth line Saturday.