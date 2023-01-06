Cotter scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and doled out four hits in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

Cotter's return from an eight-game absence was overshadowed by the Golden Knights welcoming Jack Eichel (three points Thursday) back. Still, Cotter's instant chemistry with William Karlsson and Phil Kessel on the third line was a big plus for a team that's had to lean heavily on its top six. The 23-year-old Cotter is up to five tallies, three assists, 32 shots on net, 70 hits and a plus-1 rating through 23 contests this season. He should have a secure place in the lineup while Vegas continues to miss Jonathan Marchessault (lower body) and Brett Howden (lower body).