Cotter (upper body) was injured on a hit in the second period of Thursday's game versus the Blackhawks, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Cotter was hit hard by Jarred Tinordi and immediately had to leave the game. With Jack Eichel (lower body) out, Cotter has recently been filling in on the first line. If he misses time, Jonas Rondbjerg would likely enter the lineup, while Nicolas Roy or Phil Kessel would be options to see more playing time.
