Cotter (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Friday, per CapFriendly.
Cotter missed his fourth straight game Friday so he'll be eligible to return once healthy. There's been no update from the team on his return timeline.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Paul Cotter: Out again Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Cotter: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Cotter: Unavailable Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Cotter: Won't play Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Cotter: Injured in Thursday's game•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Cotter: Scores twice in win•