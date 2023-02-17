Cotter scored a goal on three shots and added five hits in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Sharks.
Cotter was limited to 13:12 of ice time, as the Golden Knights spent nearly a quarter of the game on the power play, which is a situation he's not featured in. This was his third straight game with a goal, and he's up to 11 tallies and three assists through 37 outings overall. The 23-year-old should continue to have some appeal in deep fantasy formats as long as he's alongside Jack Eichel on the top line.
