Cotter picked up an assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.
Cotter has three points in two games since he took over Michael Amadio's spot on the third line. The boost in offense has Cotter at two goals and two assists through six games, and he's added 11 shots on net and 14 hits to provide some energy down the lineup. As long as he's contributing, he should stick in the lineup, so he might be worth a look in deeper fantasy formats.
