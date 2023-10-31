Cotter scored a power-play goal on two shots and added three hits in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Canadiens.
Cotter had been held off the scoresheet over the last two games before tallying in the first period Monday. The 23-year-old has carved out a role on the second power-play unit over the last five games -- he's earned three of his six points this season with the man advantage. The winger also has 12 shots on net, 37 hits, eight PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 10 outings.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Paul Cotter: Scores again Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Cotter: Adding offense to hit machine•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Cotter: Garners helper•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Cotter: Posts assist in win•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Cotter: Tallies in Sunday's win•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Cotter: Garners assist in win•