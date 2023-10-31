Cotter scored a power-play goal on two shots and added three hits in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Canadiens.

Cotter had been held off the scoresheet over the last two games before tallying in the first period Monday. The 23-year-old has carved out a role on the second power-play unit over the last five games -- he's earned three of his six points this season with the man advantage. The winger also has 12 shots on net, 37 hits, eight PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 10 outings.