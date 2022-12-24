Cotter (upper body) will not be available for Friday's tilt with the Blues, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Cotter will miss his fourth straight game and there's been little information regarding the severity of his injury. The 23-year-old can be considered out indefinitely until another update is available.
