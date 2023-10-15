Cotter supplied an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Cotter's ice time was at a season-low 10:58 in Saturday's win, despite being listed on the second line. With Brett Howden (suspension) in line to return Tuesday versus the Stars, Cotter may officially move back into a bottom-six role. Cotter has one helper, 11 hits, two shots on goal, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-1 rating through three contests.