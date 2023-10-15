Cotter supplied an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.
Cotter's ice time was at a season-low 10:58 in Saturday's win, despite being listed on the second line. With Brett Howden (suspension) in line to return Tuesday versus the Stars, Cotter may officially move back into a bottom-six role. Cotter has one helper, 11 hits, two shots on goal, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-1 rating through three contests.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Paul Cotter: Tallies in Sunday's win•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Cotter: Garners assist in win•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Cotter: Deposits goal in win•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Cotter: Stays warm with helper•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Cotter: Nets equalizer Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Cotter: Reaches 10-goal mark•