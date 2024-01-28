Cotter scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.
Cotter, a Michigan native, scored in his home state to tie the game at 2-2, but Vegas' offense stalled out after that. The winger went from an 11-game slump to a top-line spot with Pavel Dorofeyev (upper body) out Saturday. Cotter has six tallies, 17 points, 64 shots, 136 hits, 33 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 50 outings. He'll likely move to the bottom six once the Golden Knights' forward group gets healthier.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Paul Cotter: Snaps drought with helper•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Cotter: Stays warm with assist•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Cotter: Registers helper•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Cotter: Two points in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Cotter: Records helper Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Cotter: Racks up two points•