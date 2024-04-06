Cotter notched an assist, five hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Coyotes.

Cotter has two helpers, five shots on net and 15 hits over his last five games. The 24-year-old continues to play while William Carrier (upper body), Tomas Hertl (knee) and Nicolas Roy (undisclosed) are sidelined. Cotter has produced 24 points, 98 shots on net, 219 hits, 41 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 70 outings this season. He can be an effective physical forward in deep fantasy formats as long as he stays in the lineup.