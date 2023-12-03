Cotter recorded an assist and a team-high seven hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

This was Cotter's second assist over the last three games after he opened November scoreless across 12 appearances. The 24-year-old forward saw 13:41 of ice time Saturday, filling more of a middle-six role than a bottom-six assignment, though his power-play ice time has dried up. He's at eight points, 74 hits, 30 shots on net, 27 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 25 outings, providing more toughness than offense.