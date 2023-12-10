Cotter scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, levied six hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Stars.

Cotter earned his second multi-point effort of the year in the blowout win. He has four points over his last six outings while adding 24 hits and a plus-1 rating in that span. The 24-year-old forward is up to four goals, 10 points, 34 shots on net, 87 hits, 27 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 28 contests overall. Cotter continues to be more of a bottom-six player by usage, though he can be an effective depth scorer in that role.