Cotter scored a goal and added two hits in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Ducks.
Cotter tallied just 2:08 into the game. The goal was his 10th of the season and his sixth in 14 outings since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 23-year-old forward has added three helpers, 51 shots on net, 116 hits and a minus-4 rating through 36 appearances this season. As long as he's playing on the top line with Jack Eichel, Cotter could have some sneaky value in deep fantasy formats.
