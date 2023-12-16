Cotter posted an assist, three shots on goal and six hits in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Sabres.

Cotter set up Jack Eichel for a go-ahead goal in the third period. Over his last nine games, Cotter has contributed a goal and four assists despite playing in a bottom-six role. His offense won't stay at that level long-term, but he offers high-end physicality. The 24-year-old is at 11 points, 103 hits, 42 shots on net, 27 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 31 outings this season, mainly as a third-line option.