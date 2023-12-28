Cotter logged an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.
Cotter set up Alec Martinez's second-period tally. With two goals and four assists over his last nine games, Cotter has made good on his third-line role, even when his ice time gets a little sporadic. The 24-year-old forward is up to 14 points, 51 shots on net, 110 hits, 31 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 36 outings overall as he remains on track for a career year across the board.
