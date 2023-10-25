Cotter scored a goal and added two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.

Cotter tied the game at 2-2 with his third-period marker. The 23-year-old is doing everything he can to stay in a middle-six role, though his 10:19 of ice time Tuesday was the lowest on the team. He's picked up two goals, three assists, seven shots on net, 25 hits, six PIM and a plus-1 rating over seven contests this season. He likely won't be able to maintain that pace all season, but he's a solid short-term option for fantasy managers looking for points and hits.