Cotter scored a goal on two shots, doled out four hits and added two PIM in Thursday's 1-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Cotter atoned for his hooking penalty in the second period by scoring 15 seconds after he exited the penalty box. That ended up being the only goal in the contest and his first tally of the season. The 22-year-old forward has already defied the odds with a strong preseason to make the Vegas roster, and he was up on the third line in this contest. In addition to his goal, he has produced six hits, five shots on net, two PIM and a plus-1 rating through two games.