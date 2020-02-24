Cotter scored twice in AHL Chicago's 5-1 victory over Rockford on Sunday.

Cotter entered the contest with just one goal in 49 games this season. While his overall offensive production (three goals, eight points in 50 games) has been weak in his first pro campaign, Cotter won't turn 21 years of age until November. He is one of the AHL's youngest full-time players. Deep dynasty league owners and fans of the Golden Knights should ignore the stat line here as Cotter continues his development in the coming seasons. The 2018 fourth-rounder remains a legitimate prospect.