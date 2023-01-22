Cotter scored two goals on five shots and added three hits in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Capitals.
Cotter had the Golden Knights' last two goals of the game. The 23-year-old hasn't been the most consistent of forwards, but he's managed four goals and an assist over his last seven contests since returning from an upper-body injury. He's produced eight tallies, three helpers, 43 shots on net, 96 hits and a minus-2 rating through 29 outings overall while mainly playing in a bottom-six role.
