Cotter scored a pair of goals in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over Boston.
Cotter snapped a 10-game scoring drought with a goal just 1:36 into the game. The 23-year-old forward would then add a second tally, beating Jeremy Swayman with a wrist shot early in the second period. Cotter is up to four goals and two assists through 17 games with Vegas this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Paul Cotter: Notches helper•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Cotter: Gets two points in return to lineup•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Cotter: Scores lone goal in win•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Cotter: Receives three-year extension•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Cotter: Back with AHL affiliate•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Cotter: Promoted to NHL•