Cotter scored a pair of goals in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over Boston.

Cotter snapped a 10-game scoring drought with a goal just 1:36 into the game. The 23-year-old forward would then add a second tally, beating Jeremy Swayman with a wrist shot early in the second period. Cotter is up to four goals and two assists through 17 games with Vegas this season.