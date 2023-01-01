Cotter (upper body) is expected to be a game-time decision Monday against Colorado.
Coach Bruce Cassidy said Sunday that Cotter would make the trip with the team. The Vegas forward has been out since Dec. 15 and remains on injured reserve for now. Cotter has four goals, two assists, 29 shots on net and 66 hits in 22 games this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Paul Cotter: Lands on IR•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Cotter: Out again Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Cotter: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Cotter: Unavailable Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Cotter: Won't play Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Cotter: Injured in Thursday's game•