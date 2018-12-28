Golden Knights' Paul Cotter: Snags entry-level deal
Cotter has signed an entry-level contract with the Golden Knights,
Cotter -- a fourth-round pick by the Golden Knights in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft -- has quickly secured a deal to join the organization. He seems a good bet to join the AHL squad in the not-to-distant-future after racking up eight points over 12 games since joining OHL London.
