Cotter registered an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Cotter set up Sheldon Rempal's tally in the first period. The helper was Cotter's first point in 12 January outings. The 24-year-old has generally been a good depth forward for Vegas this season, and his slump came at a time where the team's injuries prevented him from being scratched. Cotter is at 16 points, 60 shots on net, 136 hits, 33 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 49 appearances. Despite the lengthy slump, he's still on track to eclipse the 20-point mark for the first time in his career.