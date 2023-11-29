Cotter logged an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Oilers.

The helper was Cotter's first point in November. He's bounced around the lineup at times, but his slump has earned him a demotion to the fourth line -- further struggles could see him scratched in favor of Pavel Dorofeyev eventually. Cotter is at seven points, 28 shots on net, 65 hits, 27 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 23 appearances.