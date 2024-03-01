Cotter scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Bruins.

Cotter snapped a six-game point drought with his second-period tally, which got the Golden Knights on the board after they fell behind 3-0. The 24-year-old forward is up to 20 points, 85 shots on net, 188 hits, 37 PIM and a minus-10 rating over 59 appearances this season. While he's had some top-six looks, he's most often played on the third line in recent weeks, providing physicality and energy with limited offense.