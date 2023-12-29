Cotter registered an assist and three hits in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Cotter has picked up four points over his last four games. That warm stretch earned him a bump up to the second line when Vegas shuffled its forward combinations to successfully snap a for-game losing streak. Cotter is doing his part as a power forward in a middle-six role this season. He's up to 15 points, 113 hits, 51 shots on net, 31 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 37 outings, production worthy of a bench spot in deeper fantasy formats.