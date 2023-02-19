Cotter notched an assist and three hits in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Lightning.

Cotter's goal streak ended at three games, but he has points in four straight. The 23-year-old has benefited from seeing top-line usage at even strength, giving him some exposure to talented linemates. For the season, the Michigan native has 11 goals, four helpers, 54 shots on net, 124 hits and a minus-3 rating in 38 appearances.