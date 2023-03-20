Cotter scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
Cotter has started to bounce back lately with two goals and an assist over his last five games. With the Golden Knights' top six healthy, he's been stuck in a bottom-six role, so his upside is still limited. The 23-year-old has 13 goals, five assists, 72 shots on net, 156 hits and a minus-8 rating through 51 appearances.
