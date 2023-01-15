Cotter scored a goal and added six hits in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Cotter played on a new-look third line alongside Byron Froese and Phil Kessel. The trio combined on the Golden Knights' second tally, which was Cotter's third point in the last four games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 23-year-old forward is up to six tallies, nine points, 33 shots on net, 86 hits and a minus-1 rating through 276 appearances this season.