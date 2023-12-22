Cotter scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, logged three hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Lightning.

Cotter had been limited to one helper over his previous five outings. After a mostly quiet November, the 24-year-old has earned seven points across his last 12 contests. Cotter has five goals, 13 points, 47 shots on net, 109 hits, 29 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 34 appearances, playing mainly in a bottom-six role.