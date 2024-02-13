Cotter (illness) will not suit up Monday against Minnesota.
Cotter tallied a point in each of his last four games after an 11-game scoring drought. The 24-year-old should be back in the lineup Saturday against Carolina barring a setback. Sheldon Rempal was promoted from AHL Henderson and is expected to dress in Cotter's absence.
