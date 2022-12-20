Cotter (upper body) will not play Monday against Buffalo, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Cotter will miss his second straight game Monday. He's currently considered day-to-day and his next chance to play will be Wednesday against the Coyotes.
