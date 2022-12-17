Cotter (upper body) won't play Saturday against the Islanders, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Cotter is listed as day-to-day after being injured in Thursday's contest versus Chicago. He has contributed four goals and six points in 22 contests this campaign. Phil Kessel is slated to play alongside Mark Stone and Chandler Stephenson on Saturday.
