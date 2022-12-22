Cotter (upper body) will miss Wednesday's contest versus Arizona, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.
Cotter missed Anaheim's previous two games. He has four goals and six points in 22 contests while averaging 11:37 of ice time.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Paul Cotter: Unavailable Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Cotter: Won't play Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Cotter: Injured in Thursday's game•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Cotter: Scores twice in win•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Cotter: Notches helper•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Cotter: Gets two points in return to lineup•