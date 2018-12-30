Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Another multi-point effort
Stasny scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.
The 33-year-old has looked good since returning from a lower-body injury in mid-December, and Stasny now has four goals and seven points in his last seven games. He's had trouble staying healthy in the past, but he played 82 games between the Blues and Jets last season, so if he can avoid further injuries he should provide solid fantasy value in a top-six role for the Knights in the second half.
