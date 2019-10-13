Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Breaks early-season drought
Stastny scored a goal on two shots and added two blocked shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Flames.
Stastny had been held off the scoresheet for the first four games of the year before finding twine Saturday. He was reunited with Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone to start the contest, after having been relegated to the third line in favor of Cody Glass to start the year. Stastny had 42 points in 50 games last year, his first in Vegas. Despite the slow start, the center should ultimately do fine as the year progresses.
