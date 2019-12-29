Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Buries 10th goal
Stastny scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.
Stastny's tally chased Coyotes goal Antti Raanta from the contest just 1:54 into the second period. In 42 games this year, Stastny has 10 goals, six assists, 74 shots on goal and 45 hits.
