Stastny scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Stastny's tally chased Coyotes goal Antti Raanta from the contest just 1:54 into the second period. In 42 games this year, Stastny has 10 goals, six assists, 74 shots on goal and 45 hits.

