Stastny had a goal and an assist in Friday's 3-0 win over the Canucks in Game 7.

Both of Stastny's points came on empty-net goals -- he set up Alex Tuch at 17:54 of the third period and then scored one of his own two minutes later. Stastny managed three points in seven games against the Canucks, but he's largely been a non-factor on the scoresheet in the playoffs. The 34-year-old has five points, 32 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 13 appearances.