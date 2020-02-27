Stastny managed an assist, three shots on goal, two PIM and two hits in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.

Stastny has had a productive February, with two goals and seven helpers through 12 contests. The 34-year-old is up to 36 points, 125 shots, 62 hits and a plus-4 rating through 65 games this season. As long as he's in a top-six role, Stastny can produce enough offense to interest fantasy owners.