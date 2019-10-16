Stastny posted a power-play assist and two hits but went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Predators.

It's no four-point outing, but it's not bad from the veteran center. Stastny now has all six of his points for the year in his last three games, with four of them coming on the power play. He's also won 55 percent (65-for-118) of his faceoffs this season, making him a productive asset for owners in leagues counting performance at the dot.