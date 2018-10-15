Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Could miss two months
Stastny (undisclosed) could be out for up to two months, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Staying healthy has never been Stastny's strong suit, even though he did make it through 82 games last year. That won't happen this season, his first with the Golden Knights. The 32-year-old was expected to take on a big role with Vegas after signing their this offseason, but now it looks like he won't be back until December, and he hasn't really had a chance yet to gel with his new team.
