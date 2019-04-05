Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Draws assist in return
Stastny (undisclosed) recorded an assist and went minus-3 in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Coyotes.
He skated only 14:27 in the game, which is 3:46 less than his season average, so he may not be quite back to full fitness. It's unclear if he will be rested Saturday versus the Kings, but the Golden Knights have yet to rest any of their regulars. Stastny has 42 points in 49 games in 2018-19.
