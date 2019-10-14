Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Explodes with four points Sunday
Stastny scored a pair of power-play goals and added two assists in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Kings.
One of the helpers also came on the man advantage. Stastny factored into all but the opening goal for Vegas, a dominant performance from the second-line center who now has five points in six games. He added three shots and three hits for a well-rounded effort.
